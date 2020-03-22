US raps France for prisoner swap with Iran

There are at least 30,000 confirmed cases, more than half in New York state. So far, 384 people have died. Get info: Alerts | Newsletter | Podcast Be involved: Send questions and stories

Analysis: How Cuomo contrasts with President Trump

Cuomo: 'States simply cannot manage this' New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday said the federal government should nationalize the effort to acquire medical supplies for the coronavirus outbreak, saying that "states simply cannot manage this."

'Never seen anything like it': Dr. Gupta stunned by what happened at Trump briefing President Trump made false claims about possible treatments for the coronavirus, and expert Dr. Anthony Fauci had to tamp down optimism about the treatments at a press conference.

Coping: Some hard-hit areas restrict testing as death toll grows As the coronavirus pandemic grows and more states order residents to stay home, officials are making a tough choice to only test high-risk patients and those who are severely ill.

Hospitalized patient: You think you're going to die Patients who have contracted Covid-19 describe a cough, then difficulty breathing. "You think you are going to die," one hard-hit patient told CNN.

Sen. Rand Paul has tested positive for coronavirus Kentucky Republican Rand Paul is the first US senator to test positive for coronavirus, according to a statement on Twitter.

Pelosi says no deal yet on stimulus, as McConnell says leaders are 'very close' The massive emergency aid package being negotiated on Capitol Hill has grown to roughly $2 trillion as bicameral, bipartisan leaders are set to come together to try and clinch a final agreement, according to two people directly involved in the talks.