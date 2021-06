The request for a probe follows the bombshell revelation that prosecutors in Trump's Justice Department subpoenaed Apple for data on House Democrats • Trump's DOJ used its power to target sitting members of Congress • Swalwell says Trump weaponized Justice Department against enemies

Analysis: New Trump scandal shows the depth of his assault on America's democratic foundations New revelations suggesting that the Trump administration abused Justice Department powers to target his political enemies underscore just how far the ex-President went to destroy cherished principles of American republican government.

Schiff reacts to DOJ subpoena: Shocked ... but not surprised Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) reacts to reports that prosecutors in the Trump administration Justice Department subpoenaed Apple for data from the accounts of House Intelligence Committee Democrats, including Schiff himself, according to the New York Times.

Trump's DOJ used its power to target sitting members of Congress Prosecutors in the Trump administration Justice Department subpoenaed Apple for data from the accounts of House Intelligence Committee Democrats -- including Chairman Adam Schiff -- along with their staff and family members as part of a leak investigation, an Intelligence Committee official and a source familiar with the matter confirmed to CNN.

Swalwell says Trump 'weaponized' DOJ against enemies California Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell, whose data was seized by the Trump administration as part of a leak probe, on Friday said former President Donald Trump "weaponized" the Justice Department to dig into the private communications of his political opponents.

Stelter: This is a stunning revelation about spying on journalists CNN's Brian Stelter says the news that the Trump administration put CNN and other news organizations under a gag order in a fight over acquiring reporter's emails is a stunning revelation that is embarrassing for the government.

Why China is dominating the G7 agenda • Biden and the G7 leaders are expected to announce an endorsement for the global minimum tax • Jill Biden meets and tours school with the Duchess of Cambridge

What we know about the infrastructure deal • Sinema faces Arizona blowback over becoming the Senate's new roadblock