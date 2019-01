The union's president calls requiring essential workers to go unpaid during the partial shutdown 'inhumane' A federal employee labor union is suing the US government for requiring "essential" employees to work without pay during the partial government shutdown.

House Democrats to pass plan to reopen government Thursday House Democratic leaders have settled a legislative strategy to reopen the government, with votes expected on proposals just hours after the party takes control on Thursday, a Democratic aide confirms to CNN.

Retiring GOP lawmaker: Trump's position is unreasonable Retiring Rep. Ryan Costello criticized President Donald Trump's handling of the shutdown, saying that the President is not going to get the $5 billion he is asking for the border wall.

Trump freezes federal workers' pay in 2019 President Donald Trump issued an executive order Friday freezing federal workers' pay for 2019, following through on a proposal he announced earlier in the year.

Democrats head into 2019 split on everything but Trump Democrats are coming into control of the House and entering the 2020 presidential primary unified in their opposition to President Donald Trump -- but split on almost everything else.

Conway reacts to John Kelly's 'it's not a wall' remark White House counselor Kellyanne Conway defends President Trump's border security measures after former White House chief of staff John Kelly contradicted Trump's wall demands in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

Lobbyist with ties to Ukrainian is still having secret dealings with Mueller's team Washington lobbyist W. Samuel Patten, who has been one of the most low-profile but potentially significant cooperators in the special counsel's office investigation, appears to still be involved with sensitive aspects of Robert Mueller and the Justice Department's work.

Analysis: The calendar says 2019, but it's already 2020 The New Year is only a few hours old, but the political forces that are likely to shape a turbulent 2019 are already in play.

Opinion: What really makes the Trump presidency scary And so it continues. With no end in sight to the government shutdown, President Donald Trump, who rightly said a government shutdown should be blamed on the White House, now seems unwilling to accept responsibility.