House Democrats say vote expected Friday on coronavirus relief The House is preparing to vote on Friday on a coronavirus relief measure after top negotiators spent the past day in discussions over how to reach a consensus agreement between House Democrats and the Trump administration.

Analysis: Why it matters that Trump hasn't been tested This is a fact: Over the weekend, at Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump came into contact with a Brazilian press aide who was diagnosed Thursday with coronavirus.

Doctor ultrasounds his lungs as his coronavirus progresses Dr. Yale Tung Chen, who contracted coronavirus from a colleague while treating patients in Madrid, shares his story with CNN's Alisyn Camerota.

Coronavirus expert: I'd take a second thought about flying Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, discusses why he would think twice about getting on a plane in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the entire CNN coronavirus town hall Watch Part 1 of the CNN/Facebook global town hall, a look at the facts surrounding the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. CNN's Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta host.