US congressman pulls loaded gun at constituent meeting

Source's assessment of the EPA chief's round-the-clock security would put the cost in the millions EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt is facing renewed questions about the size and cost of his 24-hour security detail, adding to a string of ethically questionable arrangements or actions on his part that have surfaced over the past year.

Landlords locked Pruitt out, source says The couple that rented out a room to Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt forced him out by changing the code on their locks after becoming increasingly frustrated with him as a tenant, a source familiar with the arrangement confirmed to CNN.

Al Gore: Trump should fire Scott Pruitt Former Vice President Al Gore tells CNN's Van Jones that President Donald Trump should fire EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt.

Analysis: Scott Pruitt's nightmare week It's rare in Donald Trump's Washington for anyone to outshine the President. And usually when you do, it spells bad news for your job security.

Evangelical leader defends Scott Pruitt: 'I don't think there's anything there' Evangelical leader Tony Perkins defended Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt on Friday against a growing list of ethics controversies, saying he does not believe "there's anything there."

Trump adviser played key role in pursuit of possible Clinton emails from dark web before election A Donald Trump foreign policy adviser pushed government agencies to review materials from the dark web in the summer of 2016 that he thought were Hillary Clinton's deleted emails, multiple sources with direct knowledge tell CNN.

Direct talks underway between US and North Korea, officials tell CNN The talks are to prepare for a summit between President Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un, officials tell CNN

Trump begins informal prep for a potential interview with Mueller President Donald Trump has begun the initial steps of preparing for a possible interview with the special counsel, a White House official and a person familiar with the situation said Friday, a sign the President's legal team is intensifying its deliberations over whether to allow him to come under Robert Mueller's questioning.

Texas to send 250 troops to Mexico border Texas is preparing to deploy National Guard troops and vehicles to the border with Mexico, the state's top military commander said Friday.