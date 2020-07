In Texas and Arizona, morgues are filling up and officials are bringing in coolers and refrigerated trailers to store bodies The states requiring masks in public | Tracking US cases

Unpublished task force report says 18 states in coronavirus 'red zone' should roll back reopening An unpublished document prepared for the White House coronavirus task force and obtained by the Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit newsroom, recommends that 18 states in the coronavirus "red zone" for cases should roll back reopening measures amid surging cases.

King: We thought this was troublesome. You see the trend now Dr. Anthony Fauci said that instead of focusing on a second wave of coronavirus, the US needs to focus on the alarming increase of coronavirus cases happening now.

Opinion: Miami-Dade leaders' disastrous Covid-19 response Early this year, the world watched in horror while the global pandemic took hold of Italy. Leaders in the United States watched too, but failed to prepare for what was coming. Instead of prepping our health care systems to brace for impact, President Donald Trump's administration looked away from the looming crisis and promoted a […]

Ruth Bader Ginsburg announces cancer recurrence, will remain on the Supreme Court • Read: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg statement on current chemotherapy treatment

Jemele Hill weighs in on NBA star Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's op-ed about anti-Semitism • Jemele Hill explains muted outrage over anti-Semitic controversies

Suspects in Ahmaud Arbery's death plead not guilty Gregory and Travis McMichael pleaded not guilty Friday to all counts related to the February 23 shooting death of Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery.