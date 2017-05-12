US-backed forces prepare for final push on IS-held Raqa

US-backed fighters said Friday they were preparing for a final assault on the Islamic State group’s Syrian bastion Raqa, likely next month, with new weapons and armoured vehicles promised by Washington. The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) earlier this week captured the city of Tabqa and an adjacent dam, a major prize in the offensive for Raqa, the Syrian heart of IS’s self-proclaimed “caliphate”. “The attack on Raqa will take place in the beginning of the summer,” SDF commander Rojda Felat told AFP in Tabqa, which lies on the banks of the Euphrates River about 55 kilometres (34 miles) west of Raqa.
Source:: Yahoo