US-backed forces prepare for final push on IS-held Raqa

Source: Trump's hint of recorded talks doesn't worry Comey Former FBI Director James Comey is "not worried about any tapes" of conversations between him and President Donald Trump, a source familiar with the matter told CNN Friday, adding that "if there is a tape, there's nothing he is worried about" that could be on it.

Cillizza: Is Trump taping phone calls? Sean Spicer isn't saying. Six hours after President Donald Trump implied that he could be taping phone calls with now-deposed FBI Director James Comey, White House press secretary Sean Spicer refused to rule that possibility out.

Spicer: Trump's tweet speaks for itself When pressed about President Trump's tweet regarding possible tapes of conversations between James Comey and the President, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said "the tweet speaks for itself, I'm moving on."

The FBI firing has all but consumed the West Wing Days after his abrupt dismissal of FBI Director James Comey, President Donald Trump's attempts to triage the fallout only plunged the episode further into confusion.

Virus that holds your data hostage hits 74 countries Tens of thousands of ransomware attacks are targeting organizations around the world on Friday.

Riot police block Grandparents March This time it was the "abuelitos" -- Venezuela's grandparents -- who took to the streets.

Comey won't testify next week, senator says Former FBI Director James Comey will not testify before the Senate intelligence committee next week, according to the panel's vice chairman, Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia.

Sources: Rosenstein sees no need for special prosecutor Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein doesn't see a need at this point for a special prosecutor in the probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, people familiar with his thinking tell CNN.