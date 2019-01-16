US air traffic controllers say system ‘eroding’ beneath them due to government shutdown

Trump's support from a key group slips during shutdown During the longest government shutdown in US history, President Donald Trump has been losing support among those who may be his strongest supporters -- white Americans who don't have college degrees.

Democrats decline White House meeting on shutdown The White House sent invitations to a bipartisan group of lawmakers for a meeting aimed at finding a solution to ending the government shutdown -- now in its 25th day as the longest in US history -- but no Democrats are expected to attend. CNN's Kaitlan Collins reports.

Opinion: The shutdown is locking me out of the American Dream As a high school special education teacher with a master's degree, I make $42,000 a year in my local district. For a single person where I live, that is a decent salary -- as long as you are not planning on buying a home.

How does the government shutdown affect you? As the partial government shutdown begins its third week, CNN's Victor Blackwell explains its wide ranging effects on many federal agencies including the IRS, the TSA, the USDA, the National Park Service, the US Forest Service, and others.

Opinion: I was proud to work for the government. Now it's hurting my family When I first received a call to interview for my current position as a program assistant with the USDA, I had to think, "Which job was this?" I could not quite remember, since I had applied to many jobs and the government hiring process can take months.

These 7 House Democrats met with Trump about the shutdown A day after congressional Democrats declined to meet with President Donald Trump over ending the government shutdown, at least seven House Democrats attended a White House meeting Wednesday aimed at reopening the government that has been partially closed for more than three weeks.

Trump signs law ensuring shutdown pay for government workers President Donald Trump signed a bill providing back pay to federal employees affected by the ongoing partial government shutdown, the White House announced Wednesday.

Nancy Pelosi just pulled a major power move on Trump Sometimes the best power moves in politics are conveyed in the most mundane language.