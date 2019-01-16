US air traffic controllers say system ‘eroding’ beneath them due to government shutdown

Federal air traffic controllers have warned that the government shutdown is going to make travel delays worse given its dwindling workforce, which has already suffered from record low employment rates in recent years. With the federal closure well into its fourth week, officials with the National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) say that dysfunction in Washington is causing undue stress for their members who already have precious little room for error in their jobs. Without money coming in, air traffic controllers who have been required to come to work and oversee the delicate dance between planes as they take off, land, and taxi at high speeds must now also worry about whether they have money to pay for their mortgages and child care payments.
Source:: Yahoo