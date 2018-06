The 5-4 ruling concerning the battleground state could affect key fall elections The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that Ohio's method of removing names from its voter rolls does not violate federal law.

Pompeo: US can dismantle N. Korea's weapons While speaking before a North Korea-US summit in Singapore, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the US possesses the technical expertise needed to dismantle North Korea's weapons program.

US unveils new Russia sanctions The US Treasury Department has imposed fresh sanctions on five Russian entities and three individuals, including a firm that's controlled by Russia's Federal Security Service. The latest step by the Trump administration comes in response to Russian cyberattacks on the US and its allies, including the NotPetya cyberattack and cyber intrusions of the US energy […]

'Fool Trade': Trump continues to rip G7 in tweetstorm US President Donald Trump continued to excoriate his Group of 7 summit allies in a series of tweets from Singapore, where he is due to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a historic summit Tuesday.

Opinion: Reagan also was annoyed with a Trudeau. He handled it differently Justin Trudeau is not the first Canadian Prime Minister by that last name to annoy a US president. It was no secret that Ronald Reagan had a sometimes strained relationship with Pierre Trudeau, Justin's father.

Navarro: Special place in hell for Trudeau Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro told "Fox News Sunday" that there's a "special place in hell" for world leaders like Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau.

Trudeau gives a stern warning to the US Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians will not be pushed around when it comes to trade during a press conference at the G7 Summit.