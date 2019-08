From Europe to Asia to South America, warning signs are flashing as confidence wanes and trade wars spread instability Five big economies are at risk of recession. It won't take much to push them over the edge.

Is a currency war coming? Some investors fear a currency war between the U.S. and China is coming, after Beijing allowed the Yuan to fall below a key symbolic level. Julia Chatterley explains why the Yuan is weakening, and how the Trump administration is responding.

Global trade wars end 'golden decade' for fourth largest economy Germany's economy shrank in the second quarter as global uncertainty and the trade war took a toll on its manufacturers.

Asian markets rally after the US delays some tariffs on China Asian stocks rallied Wednesday after the United States decided to postpone some tariffs on Chinese goods, fueling hopes for a trade deal between the two countries.

China is still hurting from the trade war and the pressure is mounting The trade war might be headed for a slight reprieve, but China is still getting battered by a slowing economy and its standoff with the United States.

Why you'll feel the latest round of tariffs President Trump is threatening more tariffs on Chinese imports. CNNI's Julia Chatterley explains why American consumers could bear the brunt of the newest trade war escalation.

