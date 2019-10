Who is Philip Reeker? Pompeo deputy overseeing Europe policy is next up in impeachment inquiry The top State Department official overseeing US policy in Europe and Eurasia is expected to become the latest witness in the House Democrats' impeachment inquiry.

Analysis: Impeachment isn't popular in Wisconsin and 5 other swing states First things first: The theme song of the week is the closing credits to "Head of the Class."

Bolton may be ready to come forward Lawyers for former national security adviser John Bolton have had talks with the three House committees leading the impeachment inquiry about a possible deposition, according to a source familiar.

Jake Tapper: The facts are bad for the President CNN's Jake Tapper fact-checks President Donald Trump's claim that the impeachment inquiry is solely based off of his July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Analysis: Mike Pompeo gets slapped down Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has been trying to have his cake and eat it too for quite a while now. And The Kansas City Star is sick of it.

Trump voter: At first, I thought they were after him. Not anymore CNN's Martin Savidge speaks to North Carolina voters about their thoughts on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Analysis: It's been another busy week. Here's the latest on the impeachment inquiry A version of this story first appeared in CNN's Impeachment Watch newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free here.

NBC reporter overhears discussion about money after Giuliani butt dials him. Twice Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, left two apparently unintended voicemails on a reporter's phone this fall in which he discussed his need for hundreds of thousands of dollars and disparaged the Biden family, NBC reported on Friday.