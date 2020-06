Demonstrators sparked an unprecedented movement but politics may have got in its way Track the spread | Your questions answered | Mask mandates

Mississippi legislature starts process to change state's flag The Mississippi state legislature -- both the House and Senate -- passed a resolution on Saturday that will begin the process to change the state's flag.

Length of hotel stay determines whether you should drive or fly Traveling by car is more popular than ever, so Dr. Sanjay Gupta offers advice on how to do so safely.

Analysis: Trump's self-defeating resistance to masks says it all President Donald Trump, ever impulsive, often acts against his own interests. But nothing tops his self-defeating resistance to mask wearing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Doctor on Covid-19 task force briefings: 'Stop screwing around' Dr. Peter Hotez tells CNN's Victor Blackwell that the White House coronavirus task force needs to improve their briefings or risk losing the confidence of the general public.

The US is alone just at the moment the world needs its leadership The United States is in uncharted territory, on an exponential path to becoming a Covid-19 pariah and an unreliable ally to its friends.

Opinion: Trump's strange way of thinking "There is nothing either good or bad," Hamlet tells his old childhood buddies in Shakespeare's play, "but thinking makes it so." President Donald Trump borrowed that principle this week as he strove in vain to turn bad news about the coronavirus into some kind of positive, casting the fast-growing number of cases as a good […]

Analysis: With no course correction in sight, Trump risks defeat It is hard to remember another incumbent president in recent history who has done as little as Donald Trump to try to win reelection. In an environment that forecasts a November disaster for Republicans, Trump continued last week to barrel down a road that seems destined for defeat.

Opinion: America, we need monuments that display our rich and diverse history The righteous fury to tear down Confederate monuments has begun to stray in recent days toward a more arguably indiscriminate toppling of statues, ranging from President Ulysses S. Grant to St. Junipero Serra to George Washington and the removal of a statue of Theodore Roosevelt in front of the American Museum of Natural History.