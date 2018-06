White House says Samantha Bee's attack on Ivanka Trump was 'vile and vicious' Comedian Samantha Bee called White House senior adviser and first daughter Ivanka Trump a "feckless c***" on her TBS show "Full Frontal" for failing to take action to stop the separation of undocumented families.

Brooke Baldwin: What Samantha Bee did is beneath her CNN's Brooke Baldwin weighs in on Samantha Bee's obscene remark about Ivanka Trump. Bee has since apologized for calling Trump a "feckless c***" on her TBS show. TBS and CNN are both owned by Turner, a subsidiary of Time Warner.

Analysis: This 1990 Donald Trump quote in Playboy magazine explains today perfectly Almost three decades ago now, Donald Trump explained his life and worldview this way: "The show is Trump, and it is sold-out performances everywhere."

Audiotapes of Michael Cohen threatening a journalist are released Lawyer Michael Cohen told a journalist, "I will take you for every penny you still don't have," in 2015 after the reporter wrote a story about President Donald Trump and his first wife, Ivana Trump.

Republicans fuming over Trump's tariffs on aluminum and steel Republicans on Capitol Hill were fuming after the White House abruptly announced it would begin imposing steel and aluminum tariffs Friday on US allies Canada, Mexico and the European Union.

Boehner: There is no Republican Party now, only a Trump Party Former Republican House Speaker John Boehner lamented Thursday that the GOP he knew is no more, and in its place is the "Trump Party."