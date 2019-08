Trump is showing what happens when the US abandons its decades-long role as a guarantor of stability President Donald Trump is showing what happens when the United States abandons its decades-long role as a guarantor of stability and instead chooses to act as an agent of global disruption.

Dow futures tumble another 200 points Dow futures turned negative Thursday after China threatened yet another escalation in its trade war with the United States.

Erin Burnett on Trump tweet: Why blame China when you can blame someone in the US? CNN's Erin Burnett discusses President Donald Trump's tweets on the economy as the Dow fell 800 points.

Bad economic news raises political risks for Trump President Donald Trump enjoyed a brief stock market bounce after deciding to delay his threatened tariffs on Chinese-made cell phones and toys, but Wednesday's very bad day for the US stock market underscored the grim economic reality facing the President as he runs for reelection.

Analysis: Trump 2020 can't afford a recession President Donald Trump's main hope for reelection has been the economy. As I noted earlier this week, Trump's approval on the economy has averaged 53% over CNN's last three polls. His overall job approval rating in those same polls among voters has been just 44%.

Why Stephen Colbert won't have Trump back on his show Comedian Stephen Colbert sits down with CNN's Anderson Cooper for a candid discussion about Donald Trump's presidency.

Report: Epstein autopsy finds broken bones in his neck An autopsy performed on Jeffrey Epstein showed he "sustained multiple breaks in his neck bones," the Washington Post reported Wednesday.

Israel considers barring Democratic congresswomen from visiting Israel is considering barring two Democratic congresswomen -- Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar -- from an upcoming visit to Israel and the Palestinian territories because of their support for a boycott against Israel, according to an Israeli government official.