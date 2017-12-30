Unarmed man in Kansas shot dead by police after he was ‘swatted’ by prank caller

Trump's tweet came as anti-government protests erupted across Iran. Social media showed some chanting death to Iran's President The White House has urged Iran to respect the rights of Iranians who have taken to the streets to protest over the past two days, warning that "the world is watching."

Trump applauds Iran's anti-government protest President Trump tweeted about the recent protest in Iran and said the "Iranian govt should respect their people's rights". CNN's George Howell reports.

Iran will keep building missiles, Rouhani says Iran's missile program is not in breach of its nuclear deal and will continue despite objections from the United States, President Hassan Rouhani said Sunday.

Haley: Missile debris 'proof' of Iran's UN violations Standing in front of a display of recovered missile debris, US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley presented what she called "concrete evidence" of Iran's weapons proliferation on Thursday at a military base in Washington and called on the international community to join "a united front in resisting this global threat."

Opinion: 10 questions that could keep you up at night in 2018 2017 was the year that resolved next to nothing. It was a year of transitions and of unresolved conflicts on the global stage and across continents. Above all, 2017 was a year that posed momentous questions and left them open for the future -- mostly for the near future.

Police kill a man at his home while responding to a fake call A prank call to police led to a man's death at a home in Wichita, Kansas -- and a man in California has been arrested in connection with the crime.

Activist Erica Garner dies after heart attack Erica Garner -- an activist for social justice and the eldest daughter of the man who died from a police choke hold in New York in 2014 -- died on Saturday days after suffering a heart attack, according to her official Twitter account.

Grief consumes loved ones of NY apartment fire victims Fernando Batiz says he's "just numb" after the deadly fire that claimed the lives of 12 people in a Bronx apartment building.

2 arrested in quadruple upstate NY murders Two people have been arrested in the "horrific" murders of two women and two children in Troy, New York, Troy police said.