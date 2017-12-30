Unarmed man in Kansas shot dead by police after he was ‘swatted’ by prank caller

An innocent man has been shot dead by police in Kansas after a prank call led armed officers to his home. A Wichita police officer shot and killed Andrew Finch, a father of two, after a prank caller told authorities he had killed his father and was holding hostages inside the man’s home. Authorities later learned that the call was a hoax, known as swatting, in which people falsely report an emergency to authorities that requires a police response, usually by Special Weapons and Tactics, or SWAT, teams.
Source:: Yahoo