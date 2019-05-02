Unaccompanied minor dies in US custody

An unaccompanied minor who was in the custody of the US Office of Refugee Resettlement has died, officials said. The 16-year-old boy died Tuesday at a Texas hospital where he’d been treated for several days in the intensive care unit, according to a written statement from Evelyn Stauffer, spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families. “The cause of death is currently under review and, in accordance with standard ORR policies and procedures, the case will be subject to a full review,” Stauffer said.
Source:: CNN