UN climate talks unravelling, face failure

These Hasidic Jews came to Jersey City for more affordable living. Now they're coping with fear and grief When the shooting started outside the kosher supermarket, Yossi Steinmetz was next door at the small synagogue and yeshiva with the market's owner.

Charity to pay fallen police officer's mortgage As Jersey City, New Jersey, mourns after this week's deadly shooting, a charity has stepped up to help the family of the police officer who was killed.

Extremism expert: We are seeing the democratization of hate Brian Levin, the director at the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism, speaks with Anderson Cooper about the role the Black Hebrew Israelite movement could have had in the Jersey City, New Jersey shooting. Watch "Full Circle" weeknights at 5 pm ET.

Ex-wife of NJ shooter says earlier life showed no signs of later violence and extremism A 41-year-old woman named Kathleen had just backed her car into the garage after doing a little Christmas shopping in Atlanta on Wednesday when a man approached her in the driveway and introduced himself as an FBI agent.

A customer escaped the attack. He says it was clear the shooters 'came to kill' When bullets started flying at a kosher supermarket in Jersey City, David Lax pushed his way past one of the shooters to escape.

