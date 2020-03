The US' largest cities are moving aggressively against the pandemic. Not all state officials are following suit. Get info: Alerts | Newsletter | Podcast | Q&A | Timeline | Symptoms

Rhode Island governor says the state does not have enough hospital beds

Disconnect: Governors contradict Trump on lack of tests In audio obtained by The New York Times, President Donald Trump told governors during a conference call that he had not "heard about testing in weeks," suggesting that a lack of kits to screen people for the coronavirus was no longer a problem.

Analysis: This GOP senator keeps making the same bad coronavirus argument As tens of thousands of Americans have been sickened by coronavirus over the past 10 days, most of the voices raising questions about its actual severity or the need for stringent social distancing measures have faded considerably.

Social distancing: 'Glimmers' that measures are working Early clues in places like New York, California and Seattle indicates social distancing may be slowing the rate at which coronavirus cases otherwise would have increased.

Tips: Worried about infection from groceries? What to do Follow these guidelines when handling food bought from the grocery store or ordered to your door to reduce your exposure to the novel coronavirus. Watch the latest videos on Covid-19.

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo diagnosed with coronavirus • Gov. Cuomo addresses brother's infection • Comedian Michael Yo shares emotional post about recovering from coronavirus • ESPN broadcaster Patrick McEnroe tests positive for virus