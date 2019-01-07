UK's no-deal Brexit truck 'war game' prompts scorn

In an address to convince viewers a threat is unfolding at the border, the President faces a crisis of his own President Donald Trump will face one huge obstacle when he appeals to Americans in a prime-time Oval Office address Tuesday to unite behind his crusade for a border wall: Himself.

Analysis: How Trump's speech tonight could make things worse President Donald Trump will address the country at 9 p.m. ET tomorrow on the issue of immigration and, presumably, the ongoing fight over a border wall that has kept the federal government shut for the past 17 days.

Former presidents deny praising Trump's zeal to build border wall President Donald Trump said Friday that a former president had commended him for his commitment to securing funds to build a wall along the nation's southern border.

TV executive worries about airing Trump live President Donald Trump tweeted he will address the nation Tuesday night, claiming a "humanitarian and national security crisis on our southern border."

Majority of Americans oppose Trump on the wall and shutdown President Donald Trump is taking his case to the American people over why they should back him in the partial government shutdown.

Networks to air Trump tonight. Pelosi, Schumer want equal time The big four broadcast networks are deliberating over President Donald Trump's request to air a Tuesday night prime time address on border security, a network executive told CNN.

Don Lemon: This is Trump's 'dirty little secret' CNN's Don Lemon explores the history of President Trump's border wall claims, saying it's a manufactured crisis by Trump designed to distract.

This why Republicans and Democrats aren't talking to each other The geographic and demographic separation between the two political parties, and the two Americas, has reached a new peak in the House of Representatives.

Manafort case goes silent on night when major filing due Lawyers for Paul Manafort appear to have missed a significant court filing deadline of midnight Tuesday to respond to the special counsel's office's accusation that he lied about five topics during his post-guilty-plea cooperation sessions.