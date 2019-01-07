UK's no-deal Brexit truck 'war game' prompts scorn

Prime Minister Theresa May is trying to force her Brexit deal through parliament but lawmakers are expected to reject it. If so, business chiefs and investors fear the world’s fifth-largest economy will leave the European Union at 2300 GMT on March 29 without an agreement on their future relationship. May’s government has repeatedly warned that a no deal will lead to severe economic disruption, and Monday’s exercise was part of preparations to ensure essential supplies can keep flowing through Dover, Europe’s busiest ferry port.
Source:: Yahoo