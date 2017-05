Republicans flip and say they'll vote to replace Obamacare after meeting with President President Donald Trump will meet with two House Republicans opposed to the current health care bill Wednesday as the White House tries to salvage its effort to repeal and replace Obamacare.

GOP health care hopes hanging by a thread CNN's Sunlen Serfaty reports on the latest vote count.

White House responds to Jimmy Kimmel's health care monologue The White House has joined the list of politicians weighing in on Jimmy Kimmel's emotional health care monologue.

Rep. King unsure if he will support 'diluted' GOP health care bill A Republican lawmaker says he moved from supporting his party's health care replacement bill to being undecided due to the recent inclusion of so-called "essential health benefits," such as emergency services, hospitalization and prescription drugs.

Cillizza: A chart sure to make Donald Trump's day Polls, once Donald Trump's favorite thing in the world, have largely turned against him in the 104 days he has been president. Everywhere he looks, bad numbers stare back at him: He's the least popular president at this stage of a term in office and a majority of people don't believe him to be honest.

10 things we learned from FBI Director Comey's Senate hearing FBI Director James Comey addressed senators for four hours Wednesday, giving testimony to the Senate judiciary committee mostly related to Russia's meddling in the US election last year.

First on CNN: Rice refuses Senate request to testify on Russian hacking Susan Rice, President Barak Obama's former national security adviser, on Wednesday declined Sen. Lindsey Graham's request to participate in a judiciary subcommittee hearing next week on Russian interference in the US election, CNN has learned.

House sends spending bill to Senate The House voted overwhelmingly Wednesday to approve a $1.1 trillion government funding bill that keep agencies operating through the end of September.

2 dead in apparent murder-suicide at Texas college [Breaking news update, published at 2 p.m. ET]