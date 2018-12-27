UK defence minister says he has grave concerns about Huawei: Times

British Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said he had “grave concerns” about Chinese company Huawei providing technology for Britain’s planned 5G telecoms networks, the Times newspaper reported on Thursday. Huawei, the world’s biggest producer of telecoms equipment, is facing intense scrutiny in the West over its ties to the Chinese government and concerns its equipment could be used by Beijing for spying. Williamson said a closer examination of security threats was needed before Huawei could be allowed to participate in the upgrade of Britain’s mobile network, becoming the first senior British minister to have aired such concerns, the Times said.
Source:: Yahoo