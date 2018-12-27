UK defence minister says he has grave concerns about Huawei: Times

The House and Senate has adjourned until next week, ensuring the partial shutdown will almost certainly continue into 2019 The House and Senate on Thursday both adjourned until next week after pro forma sessions that lasted less than three minutes.

No signs of a deal to end partial government shutdown Talks to reopen parts of the government appeared at a standstill Wednesday night, with negotiators making little progress and President Donald Trump vowing to do "whatever it takes" to get new funds for a border wall.

GOP lawmaker: Dems are misreading Trump if they think he'll compromise on wall House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, one of President Donald Trump's closest allies, on Wednesday described Trump's resolve to hold out for $5 billion in border wall funding as "very firm" as the partial government shutdown entered its fifth day.

GOP lawmaker: It could be a long shutdown In an interview with CNN's Dana Bash, Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) says the government could be in for a long-term shutdown.

Feinstein requests Senate hearing after 2 migrant children die in US custody Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California called Thursday for the Senate Judiciary Committee to hold a hearing after two children died in the custody of Customs and Border Protection.

Judge denies DOJ request to delay deadlines in asylum case A federal judge has denied a Justice Department request, because of the shutdown, to pause all deadlines in a DC federal court case challenging the administration's asylum restrictions.

How Trump's covert Iraq trip was exposed It was a crisp winter morning in Sheffield, England, when amateur photographer and plane enthusiast Alan Meloy looked out his kitchen window and noticed a large trail in the sky. He didn't know he was about to accidentally help uncover a highly sensitive, secret presidential trip to a conflict zone.

Trump misleads about military pay raises President Donald Trump incorrectly told troops in Iraq on Wednesday that he gave them their first pay raise in more than 10 years -- a falsehood he has repeatedly told.

Don Lemon calls out Trump lying to troops' faces CNN's Don Lemon discusses President Donald Trump's surprise visit to Iraq amid chaos in Washington.