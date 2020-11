America chooses Biden Joe Biden will be the 46th president of the United States, CNN projects, denying Donald Trump a second term in office.

Even with Trump refusing to concede, Biden will launch an aggressive plan today to control the escalating pandemic Even with President Donald Trump still refusing to concede the election, President-elect Joe Biden will launch an aggressive plan on Monday to control the pandemic that is escalating at an alarming rate and will define his administration as soon as he takes office.

Experts: US Covid spike will look like pouring gasoline on a fire After a week of dauntingly high numbers in all parameters of the pandemic, the US has reached another sobering mark: its highest number of new daily Covid-19 cases since the virus entered the country.

Strategy: How Biden plans to change the US pandemic response President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris say they will move the US Covid-19 pandemic response in a dramatically different direction.

Day 1: Biden plans executive actions to undo Trump's policies President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to reassert the United States' leadership role on the global stage through a series of day-one executive actions that would mark a drastic turn from outgoing President Donald Trump's policies.

Analysis: Biden won a race another Democrat may have lost President-elect Joe Biden made the pitch that he was the most electable Democrat during the primary season. It was a big reason why primary voters ultimately nominated him.

Impact: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on what Kamala Harris' win means to her Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tells CNN's Jake Tapper what Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' win means to her.