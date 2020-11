The President's not-secret attempt to change the election's outcome has likely met its end. Local officials doing their job dealt the final blow. President Donald Trump's not-secret attempt to steal the presidential election likely met its end Monday. And it was a group of local officials doing their job in Michigan that ended it.

Pennsylvania certifies election results for Biden Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning certified its 2020 general election results, formally awarding another 20 electoral votes from a key battleground state for Joe Biden.

'The team meets this moment:' Biden introduces top admin nominees President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on Tuesday introduced their first slate of Cabinet-level picks, and the six foreign policy and national security nominees and appointees joined them onstage at an event in Wilmington, Delaware.

The Dow tops 30,000 for the first time ever as Biden transition begins Investors have a lot to be thankful for this holiday-shortened week, and stocks posted solid gains Tuesday to extend Monday's rally.

See Trump's response to transition officially beginning CNN's Jim Acosta reports that President Trump tweeted about the GSA informing President-elect Joe Biden expressing openness to the transition period going forward.

CNN correspondent: This was tipping point for GSA administrator The General Services Administration has informed President-elect Joe Biden the administration is ready to begin the formal transition process, according to a letter from Administrator Emily Murphy sent and obtained by CNN. CNN's Kristen Holmes reports.

Biden introduces first Cabinet selections • Biden picks loyal lieutenant to lead mission to restore US reputation on world stage • Analysis: Why Elizabeth Warren was never going to be Treasury secretary • 5 takeaways from Biden's first wave of nominations and appointments