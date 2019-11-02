UAW union president takes leave of absence under cloud of U.S. federal probe

The presidential hopeful closes most of her campaign offices in New Hampshire and fires field organizers in the state, an aide tells CNN Sen. Kamala Harris is closing three of her four presidential campaign offices in New Hampshire and has fired all her field organizers in the state as she homes in on her struggling campaign in Iowa, an aide tells CNN.

7 takeaways from Iowa Democrats' biggest night of the year Ninety-four days from the Iowa caucuses, the Democratic presidential contenders each got 12 minutes to try to impress likely voters on the state party's biggest night of the year.

Beto O'Rourke ends his 2020 presidential bid Former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke announced Friday that he is ending his 2020 presidential campaign.

CNN analyst: This was Beto O'Rourke's turning point CNN National Security Analyst Shawn Turner says he believes Beto O'Rourke saying he would take away people's "weapons of war" was the beginning of the end of his 2020 presidential campaign.

Pete Buttigieg touts rising organizing power in optimistic Iowa speech Pete Buttigieg touted himself as the most electable Democrat in the 2020 presidential field on Friday, delivering an optimistic speech that cast himself as the person who can best person unify the country after President Donald Trump leaves office.

Moody's forecast: Trump will win election in landslide The financial firm Moody's Analytics predicts that President Trump will win the 2020 election in a landslide due to today's economic conditions.

White House official tried to find out if ambassador went rogue or acted at Trump's direction on Ukraine • Trump gives animated defense of phone call • Ukraine expert was told not to discuss call