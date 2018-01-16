UAE to file complaint over Qatar flight 'interception'

As people in Hawaii catch their breath following the missile scare, scrutiny reached the White House and how it grappled with the mistaken alarm As Hawaiians catch their breath following the jarring missile alert mishap over the weekend, scrutiny has reached the White House and how it grappled with the mistaken alarm.

They spent 38 minutes in Hawaii thinking they were under attack. Here's what they said to their loved ones. Hawaiian residents and vacationers spent 38 horrific minutes preparing for an incoming ballistic missile and possible death on Saturday, until the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency corrected a false alarm message.

See how people reacted to the false missile threat "We put the baby in the bathroom, didn't know what else to do," said a tourist visiting Hawaii when a false alarm for a ballistic missile sounded.

Hawaii has been preparing for a missile attack; now its credibility is under fire Hawaii takes emergency preparedness very seriously.

False missile alert interrupts basketball game Residents of Hawaii watching a basketball game were greeted by an ominous message on their screens when an emergency alert notification was sent out claiming a "ballistic missile threat inbound to Hawaii." The alert was a false alarm, according to state leaders and emergency officials.

What went wrong with Hawaii's false emergency alert An emergency missile alert accidentally went out to everyone in Hawaii on Saturday after an employee "pushed the wrong button."

13 people held captive in home, police say Two California parents were arrested after authorities found a dozen children and adults shackled to beds with chains and padlocks in their home, officials said Monday.

Danish police charge 1,000 young people with 'distribution of child porn' More than 1,000 young people in Denmark have been charged with "distribution of child pornography" after sexual content featuring 15-year-olds was circulated online, Danish National Police said in a statement Monday.

Detroit man deported to Mexico after 30 years in US Jorge Garcia, a 39-year-old landscaper and father of two who has lived in the United States for 30 years, said a painful goodbye to his family at the Detroit Metro Airport early Monday morning.