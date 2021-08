As the Delta variant and low vaccination rates in several southern states sends cases soaring, the President is taking a new approach When Republican governors began prematurely lifting coronavirus restrictions in their states earlier this spring, President Joe Biden and his team largely kept their heads down, ramping up vaccine distribution while steering clear of rhetorical battles with political adversaries.

Analysis: DeSantis turns his ire on Biden instead of Covid-19 as it rages in Florida Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has a message for President Joe Biden: He's not getting out of the way even as his rejection of masking and public health guidance risks fueling his state's raging Covid-19 cases.

'They couldn't take it anymore': Hospital exec says employees are walking off the job CNN's Martin Savidge speaks with Arkansas health care workers and administrators about the strain they're under as the state faces rising hospitalizations due to Covid-19.

Delta variant is ravaging the world but it's pushing Southeast Asia to breaking point Countries across Asia are grappling with their worst coronavirus outbreaks of the pandemic, spurred by low vaccine rates and the highly-contagious Delta variant.

Analysis: New data on kids and Covid made a GOP governor flip on masks in schools The freedom coveted by some Americans to avoid vaccines and spurn masks is, increasingly, leading to a group of Americans that can't access vaccines getting Covid-19.

'I don't want to hear a blip from you': Florida governor mocks Biden as virus rages in his state Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is facing increased calls for him to take action to address the state's surging number of cases and hospitalizations from the coronavirus.

The governors of the 4 largest states in the country are all under fire right now • Arkansas governor says he regrets ban on mask mandates

Boston Mayor compared vaccine policy to slavery-era freedom papers and birtherism • Florida order on mask mandates does not ban them, experts say • Fauci: US planning to expand Covid testing • Defense Secretary expected to make Covid vaccine mandatory for active duty troops

