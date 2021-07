What brings us to this moment is not a mass movement of Americans, but rather two SCOTUS deaths, Mitch McConnell and a legal challenge by Mississippi In some alternate universe, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg retired during the Obama presidency and Democrats were able to push through a successor to the conservative Justice Antonin Scalia.

Mississippi's AG calls Roe v. Wade 'egregiously wrong' Mississippi's attorney general told the Supreme Court on Thursday that Roe v. Wade was "egregiously wrong" and should be overturned as she urged the justices to allow a controversial law that bars most abortions after 15 weeks to go into effect.

A timeline leading to Roe v. Wade Take a look at how abortions went from being widely practiced before the 1880s, to being outlawed after a crusade by the American Medical Association, to then being legalized by the Supreme Court in 1973.

FBI says it got more than 4,500 tips on Kavanaugh, providing 'relevant' ones to Trump White House The FBI disclosed that it received more than 4,500 tips on a phone line in 2018 as part of a background investigation into then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and provided "relevant" ones to former President Donald Trump's White House counsel.

Analysis: These revelations prove it's impossible to have an apolitical Supreme Court New revelations about the paper-thin look the FBI took into Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his 2018 confirmation fight is a potent reminder that even the nation's highest court is now infected with partisan politics.

Opinion: Clarence Thomas is the new Chief Justice In the waning days of Donald Trump's presidency, Amy Coney Barrett won confirmation to the Supreme Court and Clarence Thomas received an equally consequential promotion -- to Chief Justice of the United States.

