U.S. troops risk inflaming clan conflict after deadly Somalia raid

At least 24 dead in Texas as police in Port Arthur ask volunteers for boats to assist emergency personnel The eye of Harvey is set to take an aim at the Louisiana-Texas border, dousing the region with rain as it makes landfall Wednesday.

Tragic discovery: Van carrying family of 6 found in bayou The van in which an elderly couple and their four grandchildren were riding when the vehicle was swept away Sunday by Tropical Storm Harvey's floodwaters has been found, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez of Harris County, Texas, said Wednesday.

Wrong turn: Man gets stuck in ravine behind reporter A man who accidentally drove his truck into a flooded ravine was rescued by CNN correspondent Drew Griffin and his crew in Beaumont, Texas.

Costly disaster: Total losses could be as much as $75B The only thing known for certain about the cost of Hurricane Harvey is that it's one of the most expensive natural disasters in the nation's history. It might even be the most expensive.

Seeking shelter: See where 10,000 people are living More than 10,000 people take shelter in Houston's George R. Brown Convention Center after being displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

Christie calls Cruz 'disgusting' over hurricane relief New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie slammed Sen. Ted Cruz Wednesday morning over what he said was the Texas Republican's double standard in opposing Superstorm Sandy relief but requesting federal aid for Texas after Hurricane Harvey.

How to avoid post-Harvey charity scams Beware of charity scams popping up after Harvey.

Sandra Bullock donates $1M for Harvey relief Sandra Bullock has donated $1 million to help those hard hit by flooding in Texas.