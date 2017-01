After plane tragedy, Brazil's Chapecoense looks for rebirth At the game on Saturday afternoon, I was handed a little piece of origami. It had been delicately crafted from white card into the shape of a heart. The crack down the middle was an invitation to break it open and free a tiny message inside. It read "recome├žar" -- Portuguese for "new beginning."

Trump on waterboarding: 'We have to fight fire with fire' President Donald Trump said he wants to "fight fire with fire" when it comes to stopping terrorism, suggesting that he could be open to bringing back torture because he "absolutely" believes it works.

Trump reviewing EPA website, curbs agency communication The Trump administration is examining the agency's website to determine which information will remain, underscoring concerns that climate change and other scientific data might be removed.

Uber passes Starbucks as business travelers' no. 1 expense Uber is officially the best friend of business travelers.

Serena, Venus Williams reach Aussie final On Australia Day at the Australian Open, Americans ruled in the women's semifinals.

Trump's presidency: What's at stake for Mexico? It's time to talk about the wall.

Activists climb construction crane near the White House Seven activists affiliated with the environmental organization Greenpeace climbed a construction crane near the White House Wednesday morning.

Trump trade deal moves could hurt US security, clear way for China dominance President Donald Trump has moved quickly against free-trade deals that he says are hurting American workers -- but in the process he risks dismantling a key pillar of US national security.

Mary Tyler Moore, beloved TV actress, dies at 80 Actress Mary Tyler Moore died Wednesday at the age of 80, her longtime representative Mara Buxbaum said.