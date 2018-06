Rep. Mark Sanford became the latest proof that fealty to Trump matters most in GOP politics. Here are a few other takeaways. Republican Rep. Mark Sanford became the latest proof point that fealty to Trump -- much more than purity on the issues -- matters most in GOP politics.

Trump takes credit for Sanford loss President Donald Trump took credit Wednesday for state Rep. Katie Arrington's projected win over incumbent Rep. Mark Sanford in the South Carolina Republican primary.

Senator Bob Corker calls out GOP for fearing Trump GOP Senator Bob Corker (R-TN) criticizes his own party on the Senate floor for failing to even vote on amendments because they may upset President Donald Trump.

Man who admitted abusing ex-wife wins South Carolina primary A congressional candidate in South Carolina who admitted to abusing his ex-wife 45 years ago and lost all support from national and state Democrats has won his Democratic primary, CNN projects.

Navarro: After primary, more cowering from GOP CNN political commentator Ana Navarro says that despite outgoing Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) calling on his party to stand up to President Trump, she expects to see even more "cowering" from the Republican Party after voters in states like South Carolina and Virginia punished candidates who criticized Trump.

Democratic women win big in key Virginia House primaries The year of women continues.

Report: Pruitt enlisted EPA aide, donors to find wife job Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt used one of his aides to ask his big money donors for assistance in finding his wife a job, The Washington Post reports.

Trump declares North Korea 'no longer a nuclear threat' President Donald Trump declared Wednesday that the North Korean regime no longer poses a nuclear threat following his summit with Kim Jong Un, even though the meeting produced no verifiable proof that the rogue regime will discontinue its nuclear program.

Trump resets the world stage President Donald Trump returned to Washington on Wednesday to piece together a new world reality, one he hopes will result in a nuclear-free North Korea and maybe one day a Nobel Peace Prize. But as his estrangement from traditional US allies deepens and the outcomes of his summit with Kim Jong Un are disputed, an […]