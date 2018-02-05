U.S. forces begin reducing numbers in Iraq: Iraqi spokesman

Eagles win their first Super Bowl title The Philadelphia Eagles have been crowned Super Bowl champions for the first time, defeating the New England Patriot. CNN's Andy Scholes reports from Minneapolis with the details.

There were plenty of winners and losers on Super Bowl Sunday The Super Bowl has long since gone well beyond being a game, becoming more of a national holiday that celebrates the collective love of football, television and the advertising that helps make both possible.

Some Eagles players will boycott a visit to the White House The Philadelphia Eagles won the Super Bowl for the first time in the franchise's history on Sunday, but several players have already indicated that they will not participate in the traditional White House visit, citing their opposition to President Donald Trump.

Eagles show solidarity with imprisoned rapper Meek Mill might not be able to attend this year's Super Bowl, but the imprisoned rapper was with his home team in spirit on Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles took the field to his 2012 song "Dreams and Nightmares" — the ultimate underdog anthem.

Trump steps up his war against the FBI The long-hyped Republican memo on the Russia investigation resolved nothing — although it did offer an ominous glimpse of the fracture that awaits in the nation's politics when special counsel Robert Mueller wraps up his probe.

Special agent says he's leaving FBI over political attacks against the bureau An FBI special agent says he's turned in his badge so he can publicly voice his concerns over the politicization of the bureau by Republicans in Congress and the Trump administration.