Vatican calls sexual abuse accusations in Pennsylvania grand jury report 'criminal and morally reprehensible' The Vatican responded on Thursday to a Pennsylvania grand jury report that detailed decades of sexual abuses by priests and cover-ups by bishops, calling the accusations described in the report "criminal and morally reprehensible."

Whenever she hears the word God, she says flashbacks of abuse keep coming back It's been 70 years since Robert says he was sexually abused by a priest. And in the decades since, his wife and family suffered every day.

Cuomo: We give justice to dead, but not living CNN's Chris Cuomo says Americans need to care more about the victims of child abuse and bringing their abusers to justice or we will never put a stop to it.

Read the letter Pennsylvania's attorney general sent the Pope about child sex abuse Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro sent the Pope a letter last month asking him to call on church leaders to "abandon their destructive efforts to silence the survivors" and stick to his plan of holding "clergy and bishops accountable when they abuse or fail to protect the children."

Opinion: Scandal saps trust in the church, not in Catholic teaching After the release of a Pennsylvania grand jury report on the decadeslong sexual abuse of more than 1,000 child victims by priests in six dioceses, there is horror and there are questions about what comes next. One question I'm hearing and thinking about as a scholar of the Catholic family is whether the report will […]

Colorado man charged with murder after pregnant wife and two daughters go missing A Colorado man faces three counts of murder after his pregnant wife and two young daughters disappeared this week, authorities said Thursday.

See husband plea for wife's return A Colorado man faces three counts of murder after his pregnant wife and two young daughters disappeared this week, authorities said Thursday.

Body found at New Mexico compound identified as missing Georgia boy Authorities have identified the body of a young boy found at a New Mexico compound as Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj, a missing 3-year-old who was allegedly abducted by his father in November, according to the state's Office of the Medical Investigator.

Remains of 3 women identified 12 years after they went missing Police in Washington, D.C., are working to solve the killings of three women whose bodies were discovered earlier this year -- more than a decade after they were reported missing.