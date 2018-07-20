U.S. attorneys summoned to court to account for separated families

Attorneys for the U.S. government were due in court on Friday to update a federal judge on efforts to reunite some 2,500 immigrant children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border as part of a crackdown on illegal immigration. The government has six more days to comply with the reunification order by U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw, who summoned the government attorneys to appear in his San Diego courtroom to account for progress made in bringing families back together. Lawyers for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement reported in a court filing late on Thursday that 364 children aged 5 and older have been reunited since Sabraw’s order was issued more than three weeks ago.
Source:: Yahoo