U.S. attorneys summoned to court to account for separated families

China's goal is to replace the US as world's leading superpower, CIA official tells US forum The goal of China's influence operations around the world is to replace the United States as the world's leading superpower, the CIA's Michael Collins said Friday.

Can the US win a trade war with China? The trade confrontation with China is intensifying, but the White House is confident the US will come out on top. CNNMoney's Christine Romans explains why.

Xi Jinping heads to Africa to clinch China's hold over the continent Chinese President Xi Jinping heads to Africa this week as Beijing moves to further cement its role as one of the continent's closest economic and diplomatic allies.

China's new destroyers: 'Power, prestige and majesty' China's navy is getting bigger and better and doing it at a speed unmatched by any nation around the globe.

Pentagon says China spying on military exercises A Chinese spy ship is currently spying on a major US-led military exercise off the coast of Hawaii, the same exercise it was disinvited from due to US opposition to Beijing's militarization of features in the South China Sea.

GOP Rep.'s chilling warning on Trump and Russia In a New York Times op-ed — headlined "Trump Is Being Manipulated by Putin. What Should We Do?" — Texas Republican Rep. Will Hurd writes of this week's summit between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin:

Mueller wants to talk to 'Manhattan Madam' Special counsel Robert Mueller's team has reached out to the lawyer for Kristin Davis, famously known as the "Manhattan madam," a source familiar with the matter says.

Source: Lawyers worry Trump moves emboldened Mueller Donald Trump's legal team and close allies are increasingly concerned that the President's widely panned performance standing next to Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week could strengthen the hand of special counsel Robert Mueller at a critical time.