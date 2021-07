As Haitians woke up to learn their President had been killed, an unidentified man called into a radio station and unleashed a strange monologue live on air As Haitians woke up last week to the news their President had been brutally killed, an unidentified man called into a local radio station and unleashed a strange monologue while live on air.

What the American accused of plotting to kill Haiti's President told police Could the traveling pastor with a history of humanitarian work also have masterminded an intricate murder plot to seize power in Haiti?

A wild chase followed the assassination of Haiti's President The plot to kill Haiti's president allegedly spanned multiple countries and involved highly experienced former military officers and months of planning, according to local officials. Yet the primary suspects in the case appear to have been unprepared for their fierce pursuit by Haitian security forces.

New video shows suspects after assassination of Haiti's president New video taken just hours after Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated shows two Colombian mercenaries suspected of killing him. CNN's Matt Rivers has the latest.

Growing number of Florida links to the alleged Haitian hit squad Several of the men involved in the operation that killed Haiti's president previously worked as U.S. law enforcement informants, according to people briefed on the matter, as U.S. investigators grapple with an increasing number of Florida links to the alleged hit squad.

Opinion: Moïse's assassination is a tragic reminder of Haiti's unraveling democracy In a devastating development in Haiti's constitutional standoff, a group of gunmen allegedly posing as agents of the Drug Enforcement Agency forcibly entered President Jovenel Moïse's private residence and assassinated him in the early hours of Wednesday. The macabre act will prolong the uncertainty as Haiti tries to avert pandemonium.

