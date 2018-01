Workers linked to Obama-era policies or offices now out of favor say they're being re-assigned to low-level jobs A growing number of State Department employees are charging they are being put in career purgatory because of their previous work on policy priorities associated with President Barack Obama and in offices the Trump administration is interested in closing.

Tillerson's staff prints out the President's tweets for him to read Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's staff prints out President Donald Trump's tweets for him to read, Tillerson said Wednesday, noting he does not have any social media accounts of his own.

Tillerson under fire for turmoil at State Dept. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is facing a wave of withering bipartisan criticism that his effort to reform the State Department is instead spurring an exodus of talent that undermines American diplomacy and endangers the nation. CNN's Elise Labott reports.

Tillerson tells State Department staff 'values matter' Secretary of State Rex Tillerson gave an impassioned speech to State Department staff about the value of diversity and the importance of treating people with respect on Friday, just a day after his boss, President Donald Trump, drew ire for allegedly describing certain nations as "shithole countries."

Why US State Department vacancies are a big deal Nearly 11 months into the Trump administration, and ten months since Secretary of State Rex Tillerson took office, the State Department continues to grapple with vacancies across its senior ranks. CNN's Becky Anderson reports.

Secretary of State Tillerson: 'I intend to be here for the whole year' Suggesting reports of his political death have been greatly exaggerated, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told CNN on Friday that he plans to remain in his position through 2018.

Iranian boats have stopped pestering US Navy ships, and the Pentagon is puzzled It is a trend that has US Navy officials scratching their heads.

Clinton kept adviser accused of harassment on her 2008 campaign, sources say Hillary Clinton decided not to fire a senior adviser on her 2008 presidential campaign who had been accused of sexual harassment, against the recommendation of her campaign manager, according to a report Friday in The New York Times.