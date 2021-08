CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen weighs in on what to do if you are vaccinated but test positive for coronavirus Covid-19 vaccines are very effective against preventing infection, but no vaccine is 100% effective. Fully vaccinated people can and do become infected. It's not known exactly how many of these breakthrough infections are occurring, as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is not collecting national data this comprehensive. Based on reports from 25 […]

Dr. Sanjay Gupta: Simple steps for coexisting with the coronavirus As we prepare to head into our second fall with the coronavirus, it's admittedly a strange time. On the one hand, the situation is better than last year, primarily because we have vaccines that are doing a terrific job of protecting the roughly 60% of Americans who are eligible and fully vaccinated, and to some […]

A Texas school district changed its dress code to get around a mask mandate ban The debate over masks in schools has reared its head once again with the new academic year, and a handful of states have taken steps to restrict local officials' ability to implement their own masking requirements, either through the governor's office or state legislatures.

At least 5 South Florida officers died from Covid in one week With the spread of the Covid-19 Delta variant fueling a summer of more infections and hospitalizations, health care workers and first responders find themselves again on the front lines of the pandemic.

GOP governors touting Covid-19 treatment over prevention As Covid-19 cases surge in Florida and Texas, the Republican governors of those states are touting an antibody treatment called Regeneron rather than implementing prevention measures. CNN's Elizabeth Cohen reports.

Opinion: Biden's failing global Covid-19 response Have we been duped? Just a few months ago, our organizations, Universities Allied for Essential Medicines and Health Global Access Project, celebrated President Joe Biden's support to temporarily waive intellectual property (IP) for Covid-19 vaccines. For a moment, we had hoped that this commitment to global solidarity would be the beginning of the end of […]

Full Covid-19 vaccine approval won't just boost confidence. It'll likely lead to new business requirements, surgeon general says With the "imminent" full approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine expected, more businesses will likely issue vaccine mandates to help prevent the Delta variant from sending the country further backward in this pandemic, doctors say.

Henri drenches the Northeast with heavy rain • In pictures: Tropical Depression Henri • Storm Tracker: Follow Henri's path • NYC's comeback concert cut short • Barry Manilow reacts to being cutoff mid-song

Why Biden's Afghanistan exit wasn't about good politics • US groups prepare for a wave of migrants • At Kabul's airport, more than 20,000 people are trying to escape • Opinion: How the US set itself up for failure in Afghanistan