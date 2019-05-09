Twitter suspended 166,153 accounts for terrorism content in second half 2018

Those close to Trump are exasperated the subpoena is Republican-led and gives Democrats a talking point Members of President Donald Trump's inner circle are frustrated that the Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee subpoenaed Donald Trump Jr., multiple sources tell CNN.

Trump says he'll leave Mueller testimony up to Barr President Donald Trump reversed course again Thursday that he will leave it up to Attorney General William Barr as to whether special counsel Robert Mueller testifies before Congress.

Analysis: Is American democracy on the brink? The constitutional showdown between President Donald Trump and House Democrats is taking a grave new twist that threatens to embroil the nation in a deep political and legal nightmare that could last for years.

Bob Woodward: I think we have a governing crisis Legendary journalist Bob Woodward offers his thoughts on the current state of the Trump presidency to CNN's Anderson Cooper after President Donald Trump invoked executive privilege over special counsel Robert Mueller's report and the House Judiciary Committee voted to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt.

Committee votes to hold Barr in contempt • See Nadler's dire warning after contempt vote • Opinion: Finally Congress is fighting back • Schiff subpoenas Barr for Russia probe info • Analysis: Why Trump's claim of executive privilege is different

Rudy Giuliani previews potential 2020 attack dog role It was two weeks after the release of the Mueller report, and Rudy Giuliani was eager to chat. As President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Giuliani has spent much of the past year going on TV to defend his client on a number of fronts—casting doubt on the special counsel's investigation, taking shots at Trump's former […]

Meet the GOP challenger taking on Trump Former Massachusetts governor Bill Weld is the first Republican to challenge Trump in the race for the White House.

New York Senate passes two bills that take direct aim at Trump State senators in New York passed two bills Wednesday aimed directly at President Donald Trump -- one that could allow his state tax returns to be released to Congress and another to allow state prosecutors to charge people whom the President pardons with state crimes.

Chinese overplayed their hand with Trump. It could cost them China and the United States were moving towards an agreement to end a months-long trade war when, suddenly, it all fell apart this week.