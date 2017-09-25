Turnout high as Iraqi Kurds defy threats to hold independence vote

The President has turned his attention and his Twitter feed toward America's most powerful sports league The biggest question in the NFL this year, isn't who will win Super Bowl 52.

The NFL protests: How we got here Stadiums across the US -- and even further afield -- became the focus of an unprecedented show of defiance against US President Donald Trump Sunday, as some NFL players locked arms or refused to stand for the national anthem, saying that they are protesting racial and social injustice.

Steelers skip the anthem. Here's how other teams protested President Donald Trump renewed his criticism Sunday of NFL players taking a knee during the national anthem, slamming the league's ratings and saying players should be fired or suspended for such protests.

Hear what the fans are saying CNN's Ryan Young speaks to football fans in Chicago to get their reactions to protests taking place in the NFL.

Pro-Trump media goes on offense for President in NFL controversy President Trump's supporters in the media came out in full force this weekend, supporting the President after he called for the firing of NFL players who have chosen to raise awareness of racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem.

Republicans revise health care bill to try to switch key votes As the Republican Party's last-ditch effort to repeal Obamacare hangs by a thread, a revised version of the Graham-Cassidy bill was circulated to Senate Republicans on Sunday with the aim of winning over key votes.

White House announces new travel restrictions for people in eight countries The Trump administration has unveiled new travel restrictions on certain foreigners from Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen as a replacement to a central portion of its controversial travel ban signed earlier this year.

Clinton calls out Trump administration's response to Puerto Rico devastation Hillary Clinton called out the Trump administration Sunday for its response to the devastation in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria.