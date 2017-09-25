Turnout high as Iraqi Kurds defy threats to hold independence vote

By Maher Chmaytelli and Michael Georgy ERBIL/SULAIMANIYA, Iraq (Reuters) – Kurds voted in large numbers in an independence referendum in northern Iraq on Monday, ignoring pressure from Baghdad, threats from Turkey and Iran, and international warnings that the vote may ignite yet more regional conflict. The vote organized by Kurdish authorities is expected to deliver a comfortable “yes” for independence, but is not binding. Turnout was 76 percent an hour before voting closed, the Kurdish Rudaw TV station said.
