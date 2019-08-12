Turmoil calms as Puerto Rico governor turns to policy

Man who says he gave Dayton gunman items used during attack is charged with lying on gun forms A person who provided Dayton shooter Connor Betts the body armor he used during his attack will face federal firearms charges, a law enforcement official with knowledge of the case told CNN on Monday.

Dayton shooter's classmates say he had a 'kill list' A former high school classmate of Dayton, Ohio, shooter Connor Betts says he and another classmate called police years ago to warn them that Betts had a "kill list." CNN's Drew Griffin reports.

Administration will move to speed death penalty in mass murder cases, Barr says Attorney General Bill Barr said the Trump administration will move next month to speed up the use of capital punishment against convicted mass murderers, marking the first policy development in the wake of the two shootings earlier this month that left scores dead in Texas and Ohio.

Analysis: Depressing lesson from 2013's failed gun control push It's been almost seven years since Congress came anywhere close to passing a serious gun control measure. The failure of that attempt, which came just months after the murder of more than two dozen people -- 20 of whom were children -- at Sandy Hook Elementary School in late 2012, provides a sobering reality check […]

John Legend surprises victims' families Ohio native John Legend held a surprise concert for the families of victims in the Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting. The Grammy Award-winning singer is a native of Springfield, Ohio, about 30 minutes northeast of Dayton.

House Judiciary panel investigating circumstances of Epstein's apparent suicide The House Judiciary Committee is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein at a New York jail, asking the Bureau of Prisons a host of questions about Epstein's apparent suicide.

Barr cites 'failure' at jail that held Epstein Attorney General William Barr said investigators are learning of "serious irregularities" at the New York jail where accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was found dead of an apparent suicide over the weekend.

Ana Cabrera: Trump's reaction to Epstein's death is very unsurprising CNN's Ana Cabrera goes through 15 conspiracy theories President Donald Trump has pushed over the years after recently sharing a tweet that claimed without evidence that former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton were responsible for Jeffrey Epstein's death.

Congresswoman: New immigration rule is excuse to rid US of people who look like me Rep. Norma Torres slammed President Donald Trump over his administration's new regulation that could slash the number of legal immigrants in the US, suggesting it was "an excuse to rid the country of people who look like me."