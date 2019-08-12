Turmoil calms as Puerto Rico governor turns to policy

Puerto Rico’s political turmoil seemed to be at least temporarily easing on Monday with attention shifting to policy rather than protests following the replacement governor’s move to suspend a hurricane recovery contract. In one of her first moves as governor, Wanda Vázquez announced late Sunday that she was scrutinizing a pending $450,000 contract that is part of the program to rebuild and strengthen the island’s power grid, which was destroyed by Hurricane Maria nearly two years ago. “There is no room in this administration for unreasonable expenses,” said Vázquez, who on Wednesday became Puerto Rico’s third governor in a week following massive protests that resulted in political turmoil.
Source:: Yahoo