Trump associate defends contact with purported DNC hacker Roger Stone, the flamboyant political adviser who has been connected to President Donald Trump for years, is defending his contacts with "Guccifer 2.0"-- the online persona who claims responsibility for hacking the Democratic National Committee -- as an innocuous "brief exchange" of a few direct messages that he says amount to nothing.

Trump takes down 'The Sheriff of Wall Street' Preet Bharara has reached that lofty pantheon of fame where it seems everyone knows him by just his first name.

'I did not resign. Moments ago I was fired.' The high-profile US attorney for Manhattan, Preet Bharara, has indicated he will not submit a letter of resignation as requested by the Trump administration Friday -- placing the President in the position of having to fire him in a public standoff, sources tell CNN.

New Michael Brown video emerges New footage just released from the documentary "Stranger Fruit" shows Michael Brown hours before his death and could change the narrative around the events that led to his death. CNN cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Joni Sledge of musical group Sister Sledge dies Joni Sledge, a founding member of the vocal group Sister Sledge, died at age 60 on Friday, according to a statement from the band.

Blizzard watch issued for NYC Step away from the T-shirts and sunny dresses, Northeast. It looks like spring snowflakes, not flowers, are headed your way.

South Korea's ousted President leaves executive mansion South Korea's ousted President Park Geun-hye left the executive mansion Sunday, two days after the Constitutional Court voted to remove her from office.

Judges: Texas redistricting plan violates Voting Rights Act A three-judge panel in a Texas redistricting case has ruled that the Texas Legislature's 2011 congressional redistricting plan discriminated against minority voters.

UK warned over Brexit talks failure The British government has been warned by lawmakers that failure to prepare for a scenario in which no deal is reached with the European Union over Brexit would be a "serious dereliction of duty."