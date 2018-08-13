Turkey lira crisis highlights emerging currencies plight

Authorities say these people starved 11 children in a New Mexico compound The case broke with a tip about starving children in a squalid New Mexico compound.

Prosecutor: Missing boy died at New Mexico compound in religious ritual A missing boy died in during religious ritual intended to cast demonic spirits from his body, a New Mexico prosecutor said in a pre-trial hearing Monday.

Sheriff walks out of interview about compound The sheriff who investigated the New Mexico compound where 11 malnourished children were found walked out of an interview with CNN's Scott McLean.

Imam says he helped lead police to his son on New Mexico compound The imam says the plea for help came through Facebook: We need food, we're starving.

Boy's remains found at New Mexico compound Five people have been arrested after 11 starving children were found living in squalor in New Mexico. CNN's Scott McLean reports.

Why did 2 of Trump's aides feel the need to record him? We've entered a new plane of reality where the question of who secretly recorded President Donald Trump doing what without his knowledge has become an overriding theme of his presidency.

Hear Trump talk to Omarosa after firing Omarosa Manigault Newman, former aide to President Donald Trump, provided NBC with what she claims is a recording of a conversation with President Donald Trump that took place after White House chief of staff John Kelly fired her.

Senators ask DHS to prevent coerced labor in immigrant detention centers Six US senators are asking the Department of Homeland Security to take immediate steps to ensure private-prison operators aren't using forced labor at immigrant detention centers, after allegations that detainees feel coerced to work for $1 per day or less to get sufficient food and basic services.

Trump signs defense bill named for McCain but doesn't mention him President Donald Trump thanked multiple members of Congress involved in passing the John S. McCain National Defense Authorization Act at a signing ceremony at Fort Drum, New York, Monday, with one major exception: the senator for whom the bill is named.