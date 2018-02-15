Turkey demands U.S. expel Kurdish militia from anti-Islamic State force

Mother whose 14-year-old daughter was just gunned down in Florida begs the President to keep kids safe at school "President Trump, please do something! Do something. Action! We need it now! These kids need safety now!"

Trump pledges to 'ease pain': But he offered few specifics President Donald Trump on Thursday spoke directly to schoolchildren, teachers and families across the country in the wake of the Florida school shooting, saying the nation is "in grief."

Absent: Trump didn't mention guns once in shooting response In the wake of a deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida, President Trump focused on addressing mental health. CNN's Jeff Zeleny reports.

Obama tweets: 'We are not powerless' In the wake of the Florida high school shooting, former President Barack Obama is calling for legislative action on gun control, saying it's "long overdue."

Leaders: How Presidents reacted to mass shootings Pres. Trump and his three predecessors have had to respond to mass shootings, often addressing the nation's concerns while encouraging unity and healing.

Confession: Suspect told police he was the shooter The 19-year-old accused of gunning down 17 people at his former high school told police he carried out the rampage, according to a probable cause report.

Under a desk: Student live-tweeted a school shooting The first tweet came at 2:59 p.m., sober and startling.