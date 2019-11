A Republican House member involved in the impeachment inquiry says information revealed in a closed-door deposition was 'not OK' A Republican member of one of the House committees involved in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump said Sunday that information provided about Trump during a closed-door deposition of a former National Security Council official "is alarming" and "not okay."

Tapper to GOP lawmaker: How is this not witness intimidation? Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) and CNN's Jake Tapper discuss former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch's public testimony from the recent impeachment probe hearings into President Trump.

Schumer: Trump should testify -- not tweet -- in impeachment investigation Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday that President Donald Trump should not voice his concerns about the impeachment hearings on Twitter but instead should appear before Congress to testify.

Ex-NSC official: Sondland acted at Trump's direction on Ukraine Gordon Sondland, the American envoy to the European Union, was acting at President Donald Trump's instruction in his dealings with Ukraine, and Sondland said that the President told him Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "must announce the opening of the investigations," according to the closed-door deposition of a former National Security Council official.

Opinion: Sondland's unsecure call with Trump was amateur hour When I went to Ukraine on a mission with the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe in the spring of 2014, shortly after Russia invaded Crimea, the first thing security officers told me was to avoid, at all costs, speaking about sensitive matters over landlines and mobile phones.

SE Cupp rips GOP 'whining' at hearings CNN's SE Cupp weighs in on the first week of public impeachment inquiry hearings, blasting Republican lawmakers for how they used their time.

Pelosi to Trump: 'You're in my wheelhouse' on whistleblower House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she told President Donald Trump that he's in her wheelhouse when he attacks the whistleblower, whose complaint initially prompted the House impeachment inquiry of the President.

Opinion: What Rudy and the 'Three Amigos' were up to It was a powerful television moment: the ex-US ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, listening to a snippet from a rough transcript of President Donald Trump -- the man who ousted her -- predicting to a foreign leader, "She's going to go through some things."

Radio host says he was cut off mid-show after criticizing Trump Conservative radio host Craig Silverman says that for three hours every Saturday, he wanted to talk about the facts of the Trump impeachment case. But as he was doing that on November 16, Silverman was abruptly taken off the air in the middle of his show.