Trump's Quote-Unquote 'Good Week' Was Mostly Good For China

To his most ardent supporters, Donald Trump is a kind of genius whose intuition takes him into policy realms where lesser leaders fear to tread. Exhibits A and B, which dominated the news last week, were his declaration of tariffs on aluminum and steel ― to the horror of every orthodox economist, and the joy of his base ― and his even more abrupt decision to accept the invitation of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for a face-to-face meeting. Going back to the Clinton administration, the North Koreans have repeatedly tried to pull the United States into a process that would trade some kind of limits on their nuclear program for security guarantees and the lifting of economic sanctions.
Source:: Yahoo