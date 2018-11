A CNN poll on the eve of midterms notes a massive gender gap between Democrats and Republicans On the eve of the midterm elections, Democrats continue to hold a double-digit lead over Republicans in a generic Congressional ballot among likely voters, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. The party's 55% to 42% advantage in the new poll mirrors their lead in early October and is about the same as […]

Analysis: Trump's entire political approach is on the ballot With one day to go before the midterm elections, Americans face a choice that could shape the nation for years after a campaign that left it politically torn, at war with itself over race, and mourning tragedy.

Analysis: Why only about 4 in 10 voters will actually vote In less than 24 hours, the nation will vote!

All this is at risk if the GOP loses Congress Tax cuts. Immigration reform. New trade deals. CNN's Tom Foreman explains the issues Republicans will face if they lose control of the House or Senate, or both.

Reality check: Midterms hinge on these voters CNN's John Avlon says the past two midterm elections show that the balance of power could lie in the hands of independent voters.

This Utah mayor's final message before he was killed in Afghanistan: Go vote The death of Brent Taylor -- the North Ogden, Utah, mayor and soldier who was killed Saturday in Afghanistan -- reverberated far beyond his small city in northern Utah.

Why voting in the US is so hard From voter registration to a tedious election process, CNN's Rachel Crane explains why voting in the United States is so difficult.