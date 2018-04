Author: Conway is the No. 1 leaker in the White House The author of a new book on the current state of affairs in the White House claims that Kellyanne Conway is the "number one leaker" in President Donald Trump's White House.

Justice Kennedy: Will he stay or will he go? Last year, Justice Anthony Kennedy traveled to the White House, robes and all, and found himself in a familiar spot: the center of attention.

John Oliver mocks immigration courts "Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver criticizes the US immigration court system by spoofing a television courtroom drama with children.

CBS: Trump presidential campaign spent more than $150,000 on Amazon President Donald Trump's presidential campaign spent more than $150,000 on purchases from Amazon, the company now facing his ire amid claims it doesn't pay its fair share of shipping costs and taxes.

Their journey north sparked a Trump tweetstorm It's part activist march, part humanitarian mission.

Analysis: Trump's gut-level governance brings significant risks internationally President Donald Trump is facing cresting challenges at home and overseas by rejecting traditional West Wing structures and defying an orthodox policy process while stacking his administration with subordinates who share his combative reflexes.

Opinion: Trump's DACA ignorance is stunning On religious holidays like Christmas, Passover and Easter, most Presidents honor the occasion by sending a message of goodwill towards all Americans and then taking a break from politics.