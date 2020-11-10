Trump’s evangelical adviser, Bishop Harry Jackson Jr., has died at 66

Jackson, the senior pastor at Hope Christian Church in Beltsville, Maryland, was a conservative prison reform advocate. Bishop Harry Jackson Jr., an evangelical advisor to President Donald Trump and senior pastor at Hope Christian Church in Beltsville, Maryland, died Monday at 66. The church released a statement after his death, saying, “It is with a heavy heart that we notify you that our beloved Bishop Harry R. Jackson, Jr. has transitioned to be with the Lord on November 9, 2020.”
