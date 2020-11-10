Trump’s evangelical adviser, Bishop Harry Jackson Jr., has died at 66

Chief Justice Roberts and Justice Kavanaugh suggested it wasn't the court's role to invalidate the entire sprawling, 900-page Affordable Care Act As the pandemic rages, President Donald Trump lashes out at election returns and President-elect Joe Biden prepares for a new administration, the Supreme Court will meet Tuesday to discuss whether to invalidate the entire Affordable Care Act, the linchpin of the nation's health care system.

Biden set to deliver Obamacare speech as Supreme Court weighs law's future President-elect Joe Biden, who campaigned on a promise to keep and build on Obamacare, is set to deliver a health care-focused speech Tuesday as the Supreme Court hears a case that could overturn the law.

Biden wants to expand Obamacare, Trump wants to replace it Joe Biden has laid out a health care plan that would build on Obamacare and President Donald Trump has vowed to eliminate it.

The future of Obamacare is at risk. Here's what you could lose The future of the Affordable Care Act is once again in jeopardy.

Kamala Harris grills Amy Coney Barrett on Obamacare During Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearing, Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris grilled Barrett on her knowledge of President Trump claiming he'll only appoint judges against the Affordable Care Act.

What can Joe Biden do to save Obamacare in the Supreme Court? Not much. The fate of the Affordable Care Act lies in the Supreme Court's hands, and there's not much President-elect Joe Biden can do about it.

