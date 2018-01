Phones began ringing almost immediately after Trump wrote about a surveillance program up for a vote today President Donald Trump's sunrise tweet casting aspersions on the domestic surveillance program his own intelligence officials have called essential set off a thunderclap of concern in Washington -- and underscored the pitfalls of the President's morning television tweet-alongs.

House passes FISA bill despite tweet criticizing program Trump tweet complicates a key vote on surveillance

What kind of data can Big Brother collect under FISA? CNN's Jose Pagliery reports.

These are Trump's deleted tweets From "covfefe" to the Alabama Senate race, here's a look at the tweets President Trump has deleted since he was elected.

Opinion: Hey President Trump, please don't stop tweeting President Trump, if you are reading this in between chugging your beloved Diet Cokes or hitting a seven iron at your private country club, please ignore those voices that tell you to rein in your tweets.

Missouri governor in 'serious' danger of losing his job On Wednesday night, CNN affiliate KMOV ran a report detailing an extramarital affair involving Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens. Greitens released a statement acknowledging the affair but denying some of the more salacious allegations made by the woman's ex-husband. For more on the story -- and whether Greitens might be in danger of losing the […]

Bannon to meet with House panel next week, source says Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has retained a top Washington lawyer to represent him in his closed-door interview with the House Intelligence Committee expected next week, a source confirmed to CNN.

Conway spars with Cuomo over wall Kellyanne Conway defends President Donald Trump's US-Mexico border wall.