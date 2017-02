Whither Melania Trump? 12 days without a public sighting The West Wing has been churning out news non-stop since President Donald Trump took office, but the East Wing has quite literally remained dark.

Delaware corrections officers held hostage in prison standoff Corrections officers are being held hostage at a Delaware prison, authorities said Wednesday.

Orlando nightclub gunman's widow to undergo psych exam A federal judge in California has ordered the widow of the man who killed 49 people at an Orlando gay nightclub to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Trump's voter fraud source caught in contradictions Gregg Phillips, the source for Donald Trump's claim that 3 million fraudulent votes were cast, has made several misleading statements about the groups he runs, VotersTrust and American Solutions.

Israel approves huge expansion of settlements Israel is once again ramping up its settlement program, with the announcement of thousands of new units in disputed areas of the West Bank.

Two GOP senators say they won't vote for Betsy DeVos Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska both said Wednesday they would not vote to support President Donald Trump's choice for education secretary, Betsy DeVos, the first two sitting Republican senators to publicly say they wouldn't back one of Trump's Cabinet nominees.

WH says Trump doesn't share Bannon's views on Islam White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Wednesday that President Donald Trump doesn't share the opinions of his chief strategist, Stephen Bannon, when it comes to Islam.

Inside the world of women's tackle football About 4,000 women in the U.S. play competitive tackle football -- but unlike men, there's no paid professional league. The sport isn't cheap, but for those who play, it's worth it.