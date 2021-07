Some people in Missouri are getting vaccinated in secret to avoid backlash from loved ones, doctor says Q&A: What to tell people who are vaccine hesitant

Biden readies federal worker vaccine requirement as he strikes a 'brick wall' convincing unvaccinated Americans to get the shot President Joe Biden, who for months used techniques like public service announcements and grassroots campaigns to persuade Americans to get vaccinated, is adopting a tougher approach as caseloads surge: vaccine requirements and blame.

Analysis: Vaccine mandates are politically risky, but may work The partisan divide in the campaign to vaccinate Americans against the coronavirus may be about to go into hyperdrive on Thursday. That's when President Joe Biden is expected to announce that all federal employees and contractors must be vaccinated or face regular testing.

Scientists confused as Covid in the UK 'mysteriously' plunges Coronavirus cases in the UK are dropping and whether it's due to the vaccine rollout or something else, scientists are confused. CNN's Phil Black reports.

8 of the 20 biggest school districts can't require masks because of mandate bans More major school districts will require masks in schools following updated guidance Tuesday from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

'I didn't think I would ever be here,' says Sunisa Lee after winning gold at Tokyo • Sunisa Lee: Meet Team USA's gold medalist • Live updates: The latest on the Olympics • Analysis: What Simone Biles' 'twisties' means • Olympics schedule and events to watch

Corporate America to workers: Get vaccinated or get out • Danny Meyer: If you want to be unvaccinated, 'you can dine somewhere else' • US economy just posted the largest jump in growth since 2020